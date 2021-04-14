Mount Hope City Council will meet Tuesday, April 20, at 6 p.m. in a special meeting at the Mount Hope Community Center, 518 Main Street, to lay the levy for 2020-21 budget and continue the current and excess levies.
Mount Hope Council to meet April 20
