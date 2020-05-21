Residents of Rainelle and surrounding areas will get an unexpected treat at noon today.
Notified in March that the annual Run for the Wall visit by motorcycle-riding veterans and their supporters would not take place this year, Rainelle officials were overjoyed earlier this week to learn that event founder James “Gunny” Gregory would lead a group of riders through town even though the coast-to-coast ride had been canceled.
Town council member Monica Venable posted the news on social media, saying she had gotten word from Danny “Greasy” Belcher about Gregory’s plan and immediately contacted Fire Chief Doug Estep and Police Chief Dean Fankell to help mobilize volunteers and secure a route for a small-scale procession through town.
Expected to arrive a little before noon today (Thursday), the riders will begin the procession at the armory, heading east on Kanawha Avenue. They will make a right turn onto Ohio Avenue to drive by Meadow Garden before traveling back to Main Street and finishing at the Park Center parking lot.
Venable urged townspeople to turn out for the event, park along Main Street and blow their horns and wave as the bikers ride by. She asked that people secure a parking space by 11:30 a.m. and remain in their vehicles as the motorcycles pass.
“It is not the normal for our town, but they could not stay away, and we should not miss the opportunity to let them know we love them and appreciate them,” Venable wrote.
