A motorcycle club in Fayette County has raised thousands of dollars for a community Easter egg hunt which they say has one purpose – putting a smile on the face of every child that attends.
In preparation for the hunt, which will feature more than 3,000 candy-stuffed eggs as well as golden prize eggs, members of the Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club’s East Plateau Chapter spent their Saturday filling brightly colored plastic eggs with an assortment of candies.
The Easter egg hunt is scheduled to take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Oak Hill City Park and will feature free photos with the Easter bunny.
Motorcycle club president Jason Pemberton, also known by his road name Polo, said the idea for the community Easter egg hunt is one he’s been thinking about for a while as another way to give back to the community.
For years, Pemberton says the club has supported and raised funds for the Fayette County Special Olympics, but he still felt like they could be doing more.
“I thought about that and thought about that and I was like, ‘You know what, I want a better way to help the community and have fun at the same time’,” he said. “So I thought about it and I finally come up with the idea that I wanted to do an Easter egg hunt.”
Pemberton said the club members were all for the idea and immediately went out and purchased 1,000 Easter eggs.
“We figured we were going to start out small with 1,000 eggs but then it escalated once we got to talking about it with people,” he said. “So we had to go back out and buy another 2,500 eggs.”
Pemberton said what sparked that escalation was the number of local business that jumped on board, offering to help fund prizes and buy candy for the egg hunt.
He said one of the first businesses to donate was Speedworkz, an ATV and motorcycle repair shop in Oak Hill, which donated $1,500 to purchase several children’s bicycles, scooters, balance bike and other toys which will be given away as prizes during the Easter egg hunt.
“My buddy owns the shop, and I knew he was all about helping kids,” Pemberton said.
From there, Pemberton said several other businesses expressed interest including Mountain State Home Health Care Inc., The County Shop, Dub-V-Cutz, Mountain Memories and Walmart which donated funds to purchase dozens more prizes as well as all the candy needed to fill the thousands of eggs.
“This community will back anything 100 percent when it comes to kids and giving back,” Pemberton said. “The local businesses that we support every day reached out and they donated in a massive way. I think that's why it's a big thing to always shop local to help your local stores and stuff because in the long run them’s the one that's going to give back and them’s the ones that's going to be there for their community.”
Pemberton said the event is open to everyone though he said the preferred age for those participating in the egg hunt is 2 to 11, since that’s also the age range they have for gifts.
With all the donations, he said they’ve been able to purchase about 70 prizes ranging from bikes to dolls to Easter baskets, remote-control cars and more.
The prizes will be awarded to the children who find one of the many golden eggs that will be scattered throughout the park, but Pemberton said each child will only be able to claim on golden egg so as many kids as possible will have a chance at winning a prize.
Pemberton said he’s been blown away by the local response and how quickly they were able to come together to make this happen.
As a father of five, with kids ranging in age from 11 months to 19, Pemberton said this event is all about the kids.
“We are a very family based (motorcycle) club,” he said. “With everything that we do we try to make sure that kids can be included too. . . and at time, with everything that’s going on inside the community with the pandemic and drug epidemic and everything, the kids are the ones that get punished through it.
“So this is our way of giving back to the community and helping kids out so they can have fun and everything.”