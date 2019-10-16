union — A motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the Monroe County Commission trying to stop an ambulance fee was denied late last week.
Greenbrier County Circuit Court Judge Robert Richardson said the motion to dismiss was based on the premise that the commission, as a political subdivision, is immune to lawsuits.
That’s the argument Beckley attorney J. Victor Flanagan, who is representing the county, was making, saying the county commission had the power and authority to pass an ordinance for a fee in order to provide ambulance service to county residents.
As a political subdivision, the county is immune to a lawsuit for adopting an ordinance that is in compliance with the law, he said, and if those impacted want a remedy, they can go to the polls and vote if they are not happy with the ordinance.
But Richardson referred to a lawsuit against the City of Charleston and related rulings, saying that regardless of the merits of the case, citizens can seek injunctive relief through the court system.
The commission enacted the fee, $100 a year for each residential property owner in the county, in August 2017 to raise money needed to provide ambulance service to residents, a service the county is required by state Code to provide.
But the fee was met with opposition by some county residents, leading to the lawsuit, which was filed earlier this year by Pearisburg, Va., attorney Jason Ballard.
At Friday’s hearing, attorney Jonathan Matthews represented the firm.
The lawsuit is on behalf of Monroe County resident Gary Campbell.
Richardson made it clear his decision to deny the dismissal was based on the immunity assertion and not the merits of the case.
Richardson also ruled that the plaintiffs can establish a civil action case involving all Monroe County residents who own property and pay the tax. However, that is pending his request that the attorneys representing Campbell provide background information on their experience and qualifications to handle class action suits.
Flanagan argued there was not enough “commonality” among those impacted by the fee because some pay it, some don’t; and some oppose the fee, but most support it. He also said only about 50 people had been involved in the lawsuit, a number Matthews said has risen to more than 200.
About 7,000 residents could potentially be impacted by the fee. Matthews said with 200 already on board, another 6,800 could be involved.
Richardson asked Matthews if the plaintiff was ready to pay for notifying all of those impacted, a requirement for a class action suit that falls on the plaintiff.
Matthews said any costs would be taken care of.
According to the lawsuit, county commission “improperly” handled the fees and did not “deposit its collected fees into a special ambulance fund as required by statute … Instead, the commission deposited the collected fees into its general fund.”
The lawsuit also says the commission is required by the state to appoint a board of five to 15 people for “management and control of any authority, its operations, business and affairs…”
Flanagan said the commission established a separate account for ambulance fees and “the commission is not required to establish an Ambulance Service Authority or board.”
When Richardson asked Matthews if he had enough discovery on the separate account issue to move forward, Matthews said some documents were still missing but also said the bank statements and documents obtained so far indicate the county does appear to have established a separate account for the fees.
Flanagan said all requests for information and documents from the plaintiff have been fulfilled and he knows of none that have not yet been addressed.
“They have all the bank records,” he said.
“If I understand it, that is a central factual issue upon which the plaintiff’s case relies,” Richardson told Matthews. “If funds have been deposited into a separate account, then an entire portion of your case would fail just based on the facts.”
Richardson asked if any more documents are examined and the plaintiff sees that the fees are in a separate account, what would then be the argument that the county’s enactment of the fee is unlawful.
Matthews said that would go to the argument based on whether there is an ambulance authority.
But Richardson said it is clear there is no ambulance authority, that the county commission elected not to create an ambulance authority.
He asked if the plaintiff is saying there must, by law, be one.
“I don’t think so,” Matthews said. “But the county commission has blurred the lines” by creating a quality assurance board which “looks and acts like an ambulance authority.”
Richardson said the board was created to evaluate the services provided with the fee, something akin to what an auditor may do, and does not perform functions, like contracting for services, an ambulance authority would do but the county is doing instead.
“What did they (commissioners) do wrong?” he asked.
“We believe the quality assurance board is ultimately an ambulance authority,” Matthews said.
Richardson asked if there is any evidence to show it is an ambulance authority.
“That is what we are discovering right now,” Matthews said. “We are looking for specifics.”
“I am having a heck of time understanding what you are saying,” Richardson told Matthews. “They did not want to create an ambulance authority and demonstrated that by not creating an authority.”
“But we believe the creation of this quality assurance board is, in effect, an ambulance authority,” Matthews said. “No matter what they call themselves, they have created an ambulance authority…”
Richardson said he would like to “resolve this matter as promptly as possible” for residents of the county and it is of no benefit for anyone to “drag it out.”
The summary judgment to dismiss motion filed by the defense will be heard on Dec. 2, he said.