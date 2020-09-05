Philadelphia — A fire Saturday morning killed a mother and three children in a North Philadelphia rowhouse, officials reported.
“A very difficult morning for us,” Adam Thiel, the city’s fire commissioner, said in a statement. “The worst thing for any firefighter is not being able to save a life.”
According to a police report, the victims were a 35-year-old woman, two boys, ages 17 and 9, and a girl, age 11.
The fire was reported at 7:52 a.m. in the Kensington section. When firefighters arrived, Thiel said, there was already smoke and fire in the first and second floors, and when they entered the home, they found the victims.
The fire was put under control at 8:16 a.m., the fire department reported.
An investigation is underway into the cause, Thiel said.
About 60 firefighters, medics, and support personnel responded to the blaze, he said.
© 2020 The Philadelphia Inquirer
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.