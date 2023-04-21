CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Friday endorsed President Donald J. Trump for president in 2024.
Morrisey released a video on Twitter announcing his endorsement of Trump.
"West Virginia misses President Trump," Morrisey says in the video. "For many years, I have stood very closely with President Trump and strongly supported his agenda, leading on so many litigation battles to defend America First."
Morrisey is the first gubernatorial candidate in West Virginia to endorse President Trump.
Morrisey announced his candidacy for West Virginia governor on April 4.
