The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded $910,604 for Community Action of Southeastern West Virginia which will support Head Start programs across the state.
“I firmly believe that all children deserve a quality education and foundation, no matter their background," said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. "Head Start programs provide our students with the foundation to guide and support them throughout their early education careers.
"Programs like these help young West Virginians prepare for the future while acquiring skills needed to succeed in life."
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Head Start provides children with the educational bedrock to support their future success.
"West Virginia children deserve to be on their best footing as they begin school," she said. "I'm proud to support programs like Head Start that continue to help the next generation of West Virginia leaders."
— Jordan Nelson