Beckley native Kacy Korczyk says she’s still pinching herself when she thinks about how far she’s come since opening On Point Acupuncture in downtown Beckley just more than five years ago.
On Point Acupuncture was featured in National Geographic magazine in winter 2018, and in March 2019, Korczyk moved her business to a larger, 10,000-plus-square-foot building so she could offer her customers a full-service wellness facility in addition to acupuncture, which has been a passion of hers since high school.
Acupuncture, a technique in which a practitioner stimulates specific points on the body by inserting thin needles into the skin, has become more and more popular in the United States in recent years.
The Chinese have been using the ancient practice of acupuncture for thousands of years.
After becoming injured as a student athlete while attending Woodrow Wilson High School, Korczyk saw an acupuncturist in Charleston and experienced great success with it.
“When I was 16, I had to have surgery on both of my legs. The surgery didn’t work very well. I was still in a lot of pain,” Korczyk said. “Western medicine left me with no options.”
Korczyk’s mother says she recalls her daughter getting immediate results from her first acupuncture treatment.
“After I got off the table, I could jump without pain. And it kept working for me,” Korczyk explained.
After graduating from Woodrow, Korczyk received an undergraduate degree at West Virginia University and then traveled to Boulder, Colo., where she spent three years training to be an acupuncturist.
“I wasn’t sure how Beckley would take acupuncture, or West Virginia in general,” Korczyk said.
“But I got busy quick. People loved it and accepted it,” she added.
“It’s been crazy. It still hasn’t quite hit me that we’re in this place yet,” Korczyk said, while giving a tour of the new facility.
The new location features massage, foot soaks, personal and one-on-one fitness training, a mini gym, cupping, yoga, locker facilities, a sauna and a salt cave room, in addition to acupuncture.
“A doctor in Poland figured out that all of the workers who worked in the salt mines never had any respiratory issues and rarely got sick,” Korczyk said. “Doctors decided to make it available to everyone else and made these chambers pumping salt into the air.”
Upon entering the salt cave room in On Point, it’s easy to feel an instant sense of relaxation.
Patrons can sit in a cozy reclined chair with their feet up, while different colored lights shine dimly on the salt block wall in the back of the room, or they can take a yoga class in the cave while salt is pumped into the air.
“My goal moving back was to bring things here that people would have to go to bigger towns to get,” Korczyk said.
“People are suffering from pain and allergies and all of these issues and I want people to have some options other than the options that are used in western medicine… Alternative things I think people really appreciate.
“It’s funny, because just last week I had a patient come in. They said they loved coming here because it doesn’t feel like West Virginia when I’m here.”
On Point offers acupuncture to adults and children.
Korczyk says kids of all ages with allergies, eczema, digestive disorders, orthopedic issues and ADHD can benefit from acupuncture.
Korczyk says acupuncture can also be helpful for treating weight loss, smoking and addiction issues, in addition to pain, digestive issues and illness.
On Point offers a variety of membership options for patrons who want to make use of different parts of the facility.
The “fit club” has been another great addition to the new Mallard Court location, she says.
The fit club consists of three personal trainers who do small group classes and one-on-one personal training sessions.
They also added a yoga studio.
“Everything is a little bit more collaborative,” she said.
“We added locker rooms so people can shower and go straight to work ... and a Sunlighten Sauna.”
The high-tech sauna even has a television so people can catch up on news or a show while they unwind.
Patrons can customize their session for benefits like cardiovascular health, pain, relaxation, detox and weight loss.
When using the Sunlighten Sauna versus a traditional sauna, there are three levels of infrared heat in the machine, she commented.
“It penetrates a lot deeper. You don’t sweat as much, because it penetrates so much deeper.”
At the end of the tour, Korczyk, smiling, said, “I am very fortunate and very blessed.”
Hours at On Point are Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, visit on-pointacu.com or call 304-890-8020.