charleston – Absentee ballots are proving to continue to be a popular method of voting heading into the early stages of the General Election. The available options for voters during the COVID-19 pandemic include the ability to request an absentee ballot using COVID-19 as an excuse, just as West Virginia provided in the Primary Election. The absentee ballot request period began on Aug. 11.
In just the first four weeks of the absentee ballot request period, a total of 58,995 requests have already been received. Once an Absentee Ballot Application is received online or by mail, county clerks review the application to verify the voter’s identity and process the approved request.
A total of 46,152 absentee ballot applications have already been verified and approved. These voters can see the status of their absentee ballot application and ballot, once ballots are issued beginning Sept. 18, at GoVoteWV.com.
Starting Friday, Sept. 18, county clerks will mail absentee ballots to voters whose applications have been verified and approved.