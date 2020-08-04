BLUEFIELD – As part of a mandate from West Virginia's governor, Concord University and Bluefield State College students and staff are being offered free Covid-19 testing before they return to class.
Bluestone Health Association, Inc. was contacted by Provost Ted Lewis of Bluefield State College to see if the health center could test students and staff for Covid-19, according Linda Hutchens, the association's CEO.
"And so we've already worked out all the details and we will be testing Monday Aug. 10, starting at 8 a.m. at the gymnasium," Hutchens said Tuesday.
The college is contacting students and staff about the testing. Hutchens said the current plan is to do all the testing in one day. Five testing stations will be set up in the gymnasium.
"We're projected to test about 1,100," she said.
Provost Ted Lewis, vice president of academic and student affairs, said Gov. Jim Justice issued a mandate July 31 for all college personnel and students to be tested for Covid-19 before returning to class.
"The great thing about the partnership with Bluestone Health and QLabs is that there are emergency funds that cover the tests," Lewis said. "We're not charging anyone for those tests. Those are free tests for all our students, our faculty, our staff and our personnel."
The students and staff who are tested Aug. 10 will be required to sign a HIPPA waiver so BSC can receive the results, Lewis said. Anyone who tests positive will either have to self-quarantine for 14 days or return to campus only after receiving a negative test.
Students and staff can get their tests done by their physicians or other health providers, but these tests must be done on Aug. 5 or later, Lewis said.
"We are excited to be partnering with the Bluestone Health Association Inc. and QLabs to be able to respond to the needs of our community, and meet the governor's mandate," he stated.
Hutchens said plans are being made to test up to 1,500 students at Concord University in Athens. A date had not been set as of Tuesday.
The university is still working out the details about the testing plan, according to Daniel Fitzpatrick, vice president and chief operating officer for Concord University.
Email: gjordan@bdtonline.com