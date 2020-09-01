CHARLESTON — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee, and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, have announced $2,505,863.88 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security‘s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for fire departments across West Virginia.
This funding was made available through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program, which received additional funding through the CARES Act, and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program.
CARES Act AFGS awards in this region include Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department – $23,165.
Individual FY19 SAFER awards include Institute Volunteer Fire Department – $552,000.