elkins— Monongahela National Forest officials hawve opened additional developed recreation sites.
In this region, the areas include:
l Cranberry Campground near Richwood
l West Shore Camping Loop at Lake Sherwood Recreation Area near White Sulphur Springs
l Tea Creek Campground in the Marlinton
All other facilities, including additional camping loops, picnic area, swimming beach and restrooms, are closed.
For a full list of open areas and up-to-date information on re-openings, visit the Monongahela forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/mnf.
“Most of the Forest remains open for activities like hiking, bicycling, backpacking and scenic driving. At this time more than 90 percent of developed recreation sites are now open,” said Roman Torres, Deputy Forest Supervisor. Please remember to avoid congregating at trailheads and parking areas, and refrain from gathering in groups of more than 10 people.
Visitors are asked to stay as local as possible when choosing a site to visit and to pack out everything they bring, especially trash. Visitors are also urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local health and safety guidance. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.