On the final day for candidates to file to run for office in the May primary election, two more men threw their hats into the ring in Greenbrier County, and three additional candidates filed in Monroe County.
“G” Girlonza Scott of White Sulphur Springs filed to run against incumbent Greenbrier County Commission President Lowell Rose in the Republican primary. The winner of that contest will be the Republican Party’s nominee for the Eastern District seat on the commission and will face the Democratic Party’s nominee in November’s general election.
Greenbrier County’s other last-day filer was former Sheriff James W. (Jim) Childers of Maxwelton, who will vie against Tim Stover, Todd Williams and incumbent Martha J. Fleshman, all of Lewisburg, for the Division 1 magistrate post. Childers also previously served Greenbrier County as a magistrate.
Monroe County also added a county commission candidate on Saturday. Dean Munsey entered a crowded Republican primary race for the Western District county commission seat, joining incumbent President William (Bill) Miller, Melvin Young and Daniel Tickle. All four candidates are from Peterstown. The winner of the Republican primary will go on to face the Democratic Party’s nominee in November.
With Saturday’s filings, five candidates will compete for two seats on the Monroe County Board of Education. Last-day filers are Charlie Sams of Sinks Grove and Sabrina Stutts of Peterstown.
Board of education and magistrate races will be decided in the May election.
Although the in-person candidate filing ceased at noon Saturday in both counties, mailed filings may still arrive at a county clerk’s office later this week. As long as those filings were postmarked no later than midnight Saturday, they will be accepted.
