More changes afoot in Greenbrier, Monroe counties

Additional closings, cancellations and changes have been announced in Greenbrier County in response to the coronavirus pandemic that finally reached West Virginia on Tuesday, with the state's first confirmed COVID-19 case.
• Greenbrier Physicians Inc., a medical group in the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center complex in Fairlea, remains open but has instituted a few changes. The only entrance now accessible to the facility is the main door next to the pharmacy.
Unless the patient can’t be left alone, the clinic asks that only the patient enter the facility, where he or she will be asked a series of questions and have a temperature check before proceeding on. For additional information, call the clinic at 304-647-5114.
• The Monroe County Commission urges those who have business in the courthouse or any other county-owned facility to consider calling the office in question to find out if there is a way to take care of that business without in-person contact. Some options include email, fax and U.S. mail.
• For the foreseeable future, the Greenbrier Humane Society is changing procedures by moving to an appointment system for adoptions and intakes. Available Cats and Available Dogs albums will be updated on Facebook so that a person interested in adopting a pet can call the facility at 304-645-4775 and arrange a time to meet the animal. Those with an animal to surrender are also asked to call that same number to schedule an appointment for the drop-off.
• Upon request of the city of Lewisburg, the Greenbrier County Public Library is closed until further notice, although staff will be on hand to answer phone calls from 9 to 5, Tuesday through Friday. For further information, check out the library’s Facebook page.
• There will be no worship services in the sanctuary at Lewisburg United Methodist Church on Sunday, March 22.
• The merchants of Lewisburg have canceled plans for First Fridays after Five on April 3.
• Corn + Flour bakery on Court Street in Lewisburg will be closed until further notice.
• In light of the postponement of the annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival, HospiceCare is postponing its Chocolate Chase 10K until June 6. Online registration continues to be available at www.aptiming.com. For further information, contact Missy VanBuren at 304-645-2700.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com