LEWISBURG — The log lodge that houses Hill and Holler restaurant is still the signature structure at Montwell Commons. But a couple of other buildings now are vying for attention as the Commons prepares for its inaugural Oktoberfest, slated for Sunday, Oct. 6.
At one time the site of NBA veteran Vernell “Bimbo” Coles’ crossfit gym, the large wooden building just behind Hill and Holler has been a beehive of activity lately, with an 800-square-foot commercial kitchen taking shape inside what is widely known as “The Barn.” The framework of The Barn was a “Barnwood Builders” project that aired on the DIY television network.
Next month, the remodeled structure will be christened the Gwen Clingman Center in honor of the woman who was best known for caring about and nourishing the community through the meals she served at her Washington Street eatery.
The students of the nearby West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine were particularly dear to Clingman, as she was to them. The Barn’s renaming coincides with WVSOM’s leasing of the structure for the Greenbrier County Health Alliance to deliver new programs and services to the community, including training on nutrition and food preparation.
The center will also serve as headquarters of the Waste Not/Want Not local food justice program, now in its second year. Local farmers will cultivate a demonstration garden adjacent to the building. Gardening lessons, as well as cooking lessons, will be among the outreach programs offered at the center, according to Montwell Commons board member Florian Schleiff.
Providing volunteer management for the nonprofit Montwell Commons, the board has a clear vision for the property, and WVSOM’s involvement fits in with the plan quite well, Schleiff noted.
“Our intention is to make the community stronger as a whole,” he said. “We’re trying to connect the community.”
Once the remodeling is complete, the Clingman Center will be available for other individuals and organizations to rent for events.
“The first fundraiser is our own,” Schleiff said, referencing next weekend’s Oktoberfest.
Visitors to that four-hour event (3-7 p.m.) — which will have no fee for admission — may purchase Oktoberfest foods and beverages such as bratwurst, pretzels and potato salad, along with apple cider and, of course, several varieties of beer. Amy’s Cakes & Cones will sell apple strudel for dessert.
American Beer Company is supplying beer for the festival, which will also feature four different kinds of local craft beer produced by the Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company. One of those beers is even dubbed “Oktoberfest” and will be available on tap or bottled, Schleiff said.
The family-friendly event will feature traditional contests and activities for kids from 3 to 5 p.m., including face painting, sack races and the chance to learn a few folk dances under the tutelage of Beth White. Well-known local street performer Glenn Singer will serve as the event’s emcee.
Music will cap off the festival, with Phil Ralston Philharmonic and Susanna Robinson performing between 5 and 7 p.m.
At the end of the evening, Singer will announce door prize winners and contest winners for the best lederhosen, beer stein, strudel and polka dancer(s).
“We want this to be an annual event,” Schleiff said. “We hope we learn something from it. I think it’ll be fun.”
Proceeds from tickets for food, beverages, games and t-shirts will go toward Montwell Commons site improvements.
•••
On the northern side of the 7.5-acre property is the James Withrow Building, home of The Local, a café and grocery owned by Clay Elkins.
The Local serves breakfast and lunch and has ready-made grab-n-go meals available to take home and heat up for dinner. The café offers a variety of options for diners, from a compact dining room decorated with local artworks to a pair of massive handcrafted tables near the grocery bins and coolers. There’s even an open-air deck shaded by umbrella-topped tables overlooking the Commons’ walking trail.
A refrigerated case inside the surprisingly spacious community grocery contains tofu, vegetarian sausage, fresh eggs and pickles, while a glass-fronted freezer offers a selection of ice creams and several loaves of bread, among other items.
Fresh fruits and vegetables — squash, onions, apples, fingerling potatoes, cherry tomatoes — fill baskets on one side of an aisle, and pasta, grains, maple syrup and honey share shelf space on the other side.
“It’s a store mainly stocked with local products,” Schleiff pointed out.
A parking plaza that serves both The Local and Hill and Holler is covered in a permeable paver system that continues in a ribbon down a gentle slope past the Clingman Center, directing exiting vehicles across a gravel parking lot that empties onto Lafayette Street.
With Montwell board President Cliff Baker leading the project, the plaza consists of hundreds of 6x9-foot pavers that were installed on top of a one-foot deep layer of crushed rock, with space between the pavers to allow water runoff into the rock and earth below. The plaza also contains plantings required by city zoning laws.
The nonprofit board hopes to be able to install the paver system throughout the Commons’ parking areas, but Baker and Schleiff acknowledged funding will have to be found first.
“We had enough money to get to the bottom of the hill,” Schleiff said with a smile. “We’re always looking for money.”
Baker agreed.
“We try to do things as cheaply as possible, but still do it right,” he said.
Also on the board’s to-do list is completion of the “Center Square,” another plaza downslope from the parking plaza in front of The Local. The Center Square will have walkways linking into a central lighted gazebo, once the project is complete. A loading area for delivery trucks to use while accessing Hill and Holler and the Clingman Center is made of perforated stone; grass will be planted in the spring to grow through the perforations.
“It’s a very flexible plan,” Schleiff said.
•••
Montwell Commons is one block north of the center of Lewisburg. The main entrance is along U.S. Route 219 (Jefferson Street North).
For more information about Montwell Commons or to donate to the nonprofit, visit www.montwellcommons.org.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com