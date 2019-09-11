The Fayette County Solid Waste Authority is making a concerted effort to help keep the local landscape free of discarded tires.
On Aug. 21, the authority held its first waste tire collection at the Fayetteville Walmart parking lot.
Those tire collection activities will continue on the third Wednesday of each month at the Fayetteville Walmart (at the Wendy’s end) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fayette County litter control officer Tommy Harris will man the monthly collections, for which the remaining schedule for 2019 (as weather permits) is as follows:
• Sept. 18
• Oct. 16
• Nov. 20
• Dec. 18
Guidelines are as follows:
• Only tires from state residents will be accepted.
• Have your West Virginia ID ready when you sign in.
• A 10-tire limit per person will be strictly enforced.
• Tires must be off the rim.
• Only car or light truck tires are accepted.
The program is sponsored by the Fayette County Solid Waste Authority, the West Virginia Division of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP).
For more information, call 304-574-4339.