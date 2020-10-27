MONTGOMERY — Good news was the theme of the day here on Friday.
City officials and residents gathered at the Montgomery Community Center with state and federal representatives to announce funding for two ongoing local projects, as well as discuss a collaboration with The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation.
The United States Department of Agriculture is investing $349,200 in Community Facilities loans and grants to help the City of Montgomery make upgrades that will benefit the community. Investments announced Friday were:
• A $49,200 Community Facilities Grant to replace old and non-functioning community center and kitchen equipment. It will also allow the commission to make accessibility upgrades to the community center by replacing a dilapidated ramp with a new wheelchair lift. To provide additional capital for the project, the city is investing $16,400 and the GFWC WV Woman's Club of Montgomery is providing a grant of $25,000. The collaboration will provide the project with $90,600 to complete the upgrades.
• A $300,000 Community Facilities Direct Loan that has allowed the city to convert the old City National Bank building into a functioning city hall.
"Cities like the City of Montgomery that are dedicated and determined to improve the community are what make rural communities West Virginia Strong," Kris Warner, the West Virginia state director for USDA Rural Development, said in a press release.
"Let me tell you, the City of Montgomery and Smithers, quite frankly, are definitely making things happen in the Upper Kanawha Valley," Warner said while addressing those assembled for Friday's ceremony. He referred to the recent announcement of Ranger Scientific locating its operations base in Montgomery. "While Ranger Scientific is going to be a great economic addition to the community, the city is also working to make changes that shape the community by updating facilities that will benefit all 1,500-plus citizens of Montgomery."
The investments are part of 20 statewide Community Facilities loans and grants with a total investment of more than $6.5 million.
Rural Development's community facilities direct loans and grants can be used to purchase, construct and/or improve essential community facilities, purchase equipment, and pay related project expenses.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care, and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
"Montgomery, just like most small communities, (is) really struggling," said Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram. "We were very fortunate. City National Bank gave us the building ... to make our own city hall (to replace a much smaller building).
"We just didn't have the amount of cash it was going to take (to convert). We wanted it to be a building that the residents of the city can be proud of. Our residents deserve a nice city hall."
Also, the much-utilized community center across town "was in bad need of a kitchen," said Ingram. "The Woman's Club graciously gave us $25,000 (towards the project)."
To further fund the renovations, "We contacted Kris and the folks at USDA, and wow, they just stepped up and helped us out."
"I am grateful to be able to speak today about the community center," said Sharon Parks, president of the GFWC WV Woman's Club of Montgomery, which Ingram said "lit the spark" for the community center upgrades. According to Parks, the club formed in 1914, the building in which Friday's event occurred was built to house the Woman's Club in 1927, and the mortgage was burned in 1946 "in that fireplace right over there." The building was sold to the WVU Tech Alumni Association in 1986 and became the David S. Long Alumni House, with provisions that the Woman's Club could continue using it for monthly meetings. Montgomery gained possession of the building after WVU Tech moved on.
Parks recalled an Oct. 9, 2019 city council meeting at which she presented a $25,000 check to the city on behalf of the club for "a much-needed, functional kitchen, and now that we have additional funds, it's going to happen. The best is yet to come."
"Just like everyone else, I am so excited, because this is such a tremendous thing for the City of Montgomery," said Lou Ann Bowen, a member of the Montgomery Board of Parks and Recreation. "It is such a blessing and honor to be able to say thank you to the USDA for this tremendous contribution.
"And I have got to just thank the Woman's Club a thousand times over."
• • •
Prior to the USDA ceremony, Montgomery got its first helping of good news on the day as representatives from The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation were on hand to help unveil a special fund that is earmarked toward giving the city some financial flexibility in the future.
Pointing out that work on the project began about a year ago, Ingram said, "We're tickled to death to work with The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation. We had two or three different fund administrators we were looking at, and The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation kept floating to the top.
"As a mayor and a council (when taking office a little over four years ago), it was scary times," added Ingram, and a scarcity of available funds wasn't because of anything former Mayor Jim Higgins and city council did, he stressed. "What happened is WVU left Montgomery and the B&O income — the bottom dropped out."
Working to get back "on the right side of the money" has resulted in a better scenario right now, but Ingram said planning for the future is also necessary.
In talks with Councilman Fred Lockard, Ingram said, "We need to put some money back for future mayors and future council members. ... Let's don't let anyone walk into what we did."
"(The city will) make an investment in The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation's donor-designated fund," Ingram said during remarks to the crowd. "What we're hoping is that members of the community, if they want to leave something to their town they can make donations to this fund." Possibly in the future, council can add more contributions, too. As the fund grows, it hopefully will help create "financial stability for years to come."
The city got the ball rolling with a $20,000 commitment, which Ingram said came from another investment account.
Dr. Michelle Foster, president/CEO of The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, praised Ingram's vision and inclusivity. She also said the city's finance committee did its due diligence in seeking details of the various options available to the city.
There will actually be two donor-designated funds for Montgomery, one to accept individual contributions and the other to field contributions from the city or government sources. The GKVF will manage the accounts.
"We are just happy to be a part," said Foster, who indicated the foundation has funded "a number of grants for the city" in the past.
The new donor-designated fund is "a way to get private citizens to give back," Foster said. "Maybe they moved away and want to give to their home town. It's very visionary in terms of its approach, because I don't think we have another city in the state that has a fund like that.
"It shows that the mayor cares about the city and wants to see the best for it in perpetuity, because the fund will be there forever. I just encourage other cities to consider this, because this is really going to be a model for cities around the state to really be planning ahead for days when things are a little gloomy."
The fund is designed so that money can be accessed by the city in case of emergencies.
