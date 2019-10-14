CSX Railroad has scheduled closing the crossings in Montgomery listed below for repair.
This will necessitate rerouting traffic. Signage will be in place marking detour routes.
All crossings are generally closed anywhere from two to five days. This can change, with or without notice, due to unforeseen circumstances. Inclement weather could cause track maintenance delays or rescheduling.
l Jackson Street (between Second and Third avenues) closing on Monday, Oct 21
l Monroe Street (between Second and Third avenues) closing on Monday, Oct 21