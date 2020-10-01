Sammy Joe Fragale, II, aka “Bubby Fragale,” 38, of Montgomery, pled guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Fragale is one of 14 defendants charged as a result of a long-term investigation known as “Second Wave,” which dismantled a poly-drug network operating in Kanawha and Fayette Counties, according to a press release from United States Attorney Mike Stuart..
Fragale admitted that he conspired with his father, Sammy Joe Fragale, Sr. to distribute methamphetamine to a DEA informant in August 2020. On several occasions, Fragale “fronted” quantities of methamphetamine to the informant and agreed to accept payment on a later date.
On August 21, 2020, Fragale accepted payment from the informant for a transaction that occurred on August 18, 2020. Fragale then returned the money to the informant and directed him to deliver the money to his father at a location in St. Albans. After the transaction was completed, Fragale Sr. was stopped by a St. Albans police officer and found to be in possession of the money along with other controlled substances.
Fragale faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on January 5, 2021. Fragale Sr. has been charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. That complaint remains pending, and the charges against him are mere allegations. He is presumed innocent until convicted by guilty plea or by jury verdict.