With the recent Covid-19 outbreak in Monroe County now appearing to be under control, the county courthouse in Union will reopen to the public on Thursday, with restrictions.
Visitors are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside the building. Only one person at a time will be allowed in each courthouse office, and the number of people waiting in hallways will be limited.
In addition, those needing to probate an estate, apply for a marriage license or visit the record room must call the county clerk’s office at 304-772-3096 and make an appointment.
Tina Alvey