Monroe County’s Peterstown Middle School students Elizabeth Adkins, Sadie Maxey, Cole Thomas and Bryceson Whitt won Saturday the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s Region 1 Tournament for the 2020 West Virginia History Bowl at Pineville Middle School in Wyoming County.
Another Peterstown Middle School Team including students Isabel Adkins, Paige Amos, Mary Beth Meadows and Rosslyn St. Clair was the runner-up.
Region 1 is made up of students from McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties, and the West Virginia History Bowl features questions compiled by the staff of Archives and History about the state’s architecture, arts, culture, geography, government, history, people, literature and sports.
The Archives and History staff has developed more than 2,000 questions for its online Quick Quizzes. Teams that are preparing for the History Bowl tournaments may use the Archives and History Daily Trivia and Quick Quizzes as helpful tools from the department’s website, www.wvculture.org/history, History Bowl officials reported.
Eighth graders in public, private and homeschool education programs are eligible to compete on the four-person teams in double-elimination tournament play. The regional winners and runner-up teams from each region will advance to the state tournament, which will take place April 28 at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston.
For more information about the annual competition, contact Matt McGrew, History Bowl coordinator, at (304) 558-0230 orMatt.McGrew@wv.gov.
Email: jnelson@
follow on Twitter
@jhatfieldRH