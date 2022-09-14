Monroe County local named school's top engineering technology freshman

Peyton Whitt of Monroe County has been selected as Bluefield State University’s top Engineering Technology Freshman for the 2021-2022 Academic Year.
Whitt received the Claude B. Dalton Scholarship.
A mechanical engineering technology major with a 4.0 cumulative GPA, Whitt is from Peterstown and a James Monroe High School graduate.
“I am blessed and honored to be selected for this award,” Whitt said. “Having an opportunity to represent both Professor Dalton and our home community of Monroe County truly means the world to me.”
Whitt is actively involved as a volunteer in Monroe County community service initiatives that include assisting local churches, food pantries, senior centers, and little league sports programs.
Professor Claude B. Dalton, a Monroe County native, supported the Bluefield State Engineering Technology department as a mathematics professor from 1968 until 1985.
