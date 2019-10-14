Monroe County Farm Bureau recommends changes to hemp testing

Local hemp farmers say the West Virginia Department of Agriculture is requiring them to undergo more stringent testing than other states — and they’re not happy about it.
It’s now come out that the Monroe County Farm Bureau has asked the West Virginia Farm Bureau to support a request that the West Virginia Department of Agriculture revise its current hemp statute.
In a statement, Monroe County Farm Bureau officials said they too believe West Virginia farmers are being held at a “competitive disadvantage.”
They want the state’s Department of Agriculture to revise its current interpretation of the 2018 Farm Bill.
The Farm Bill language requires states to come up with their own testing methods. They’re advised to use “postdecarboxylation or other similarly reliable methods, delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration levels of hemp.”
Currently, West Virginia is testing total THC instead of delta-9 THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).
West Virginia hemp farmers say total THC testing is more stringent than delta-9 testing, forcing them to cut crops early, resulting in less profit in a growing industry.
The Monroe County Farm Bureau recommended a .30 delta-9 standard be set forth.
If THC-A is going to be included, they want the maximum level to be adjusted to no more than 1 percent to “align with the federal law.”
“In this way West Virginia CBD Hemp producers are not placed in a competitive disadvantage with our immediate neighbors to market a crop that adds significant value to West Virginia agriculture commodity production,” the Monroe County Farm Bureau said in its recommendation, which The Register-Herald obtained a copy of.
These changes have the “potential to contribute to a significant revenue stream to both the farming community and the state,” the Monroe County Farm Bureau concluded.
The policy recommendation was heard and accepted by the Agriculture Policy Resolution Committee in Flatwoods on Oct. 8.
“West Virginia farmers are at a tremendous disadvantage with our neighbors,” Don Dransfield, secretary and treasurer for the Monroe County Farm Bureau, told The Register-Herald Monday.
Dransfield says the WVDA doesn’t seem to understand there’s a “significant amount of money” hemp farmers are investing in their businesses yet they’re being held to an “ultimate level of testing.”
Dransfield also says he doesn’t think the WVDA is being honest in terms of how many “hot samples” – hemp samples testing above the statewide standard – they’ve gotten.
In Sunday’s edition of The Register-Herald, it was reported that as of late September, eight out of 136 samples in 2019 tested in excess of the .3 percent THC limit, giving West Virginia growers a 94 percent success rate.
“I think they’re greatly underreporting,” Dransfield said.
“If the numbers reported to the RH reporter are correct, then most if not all 'hot' samples have come from Monroe County. I personally know of only two producers in Monroe County with no samples that tested above the .30 total THC level,” Dransfield said.
He says he knows of at least nine hot samples in Monroe County alone.
***
As of press time Monday, it could not be confirmed how many states test total THC versus delta-9, as the USDA offices were closed for Columbus Day.
However, West Virginia Department of Agriculture Communications Director Crescent Gallagher says West Virginia has been working collaboratively with other states to come up with the best practices for the state’s hemp program.
Gallagher said they surveyed 14 other states and that West Virginia’s program is in line or “less stringent” than some states with lower fees than most.
"Of those 14 states, only Tennessee was using a different formula or testing method than West Virginia," Gallagher said.
He added that informal talks indicate that Tennessee may change that "to come in compliance with other states."
***
Greenbrier County Sen. Stephen Baldwin told The Register-Herald Monday that the Monroe County Farm Bureau is “exactly right.”
He says West Virginia should only be testing delta-9, not total THC, “which basically measures what gets a person high.”
“Testing total THC is useless. Other states don’t do that. They know delta-9 THC is what really counts,” Baldwin said.
“I’ve asked the WVDA to just test delta-9, because they can under the law. But they refuse. They’re regulating our farmers into the ground.”
Baldwin says the WVDA is “literally making them destroy their crops over test results that mean very little.”
“Our farmers shouldn’t be at a competitive disadvantage. They deserve our full support as they invest in a new field with tremendous potential.”
Baldwin says he plans to introduce new rules to keep the WVDA “from running our farmers into the ground in future years, but they need to make it right this growing season before it’s too late.”
“There’s still time, and they have the legal authority to do so,” Baldwin continued. “I hope they have the courage to do the right thing.”
Hemp, like marijuana, is a product of the cannabis plant, but hemp has a lower level of THC, the primary psychoactive chemical that gives users a “high.” As defined, hemp should contain no more than a 0.3 percent concentration of delta-9 THC.
When the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp production, removing it from the Controlled Substances Act, some 130 farmers in the Mountain State responded by planting 641 acres of the crop this year.