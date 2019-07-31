The Monroe County Coalition for Children and Families/Monroe County Family Resource Network is accepting donations of school supplies at its office at 60 Shanklin Ave. in Union.
Supplies needed are single subject notebooks, packs of college- and wide-ruled paper, two-pocket folders, pencils, markers, erasers, colored pencils, index cards, pens and highlighters.
Donations will be accepted until close of business Friday and will be distributed to Monroe County families at a Back to School Agency Fair on Tuesday.
Tina Alvey