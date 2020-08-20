Monongahela National Forest is temporarily closing two roads, Glady-Durbin Road (Forest Road 44 north of Durbin) and Bear Run Road (Forest Road 223 east of Richwood), in order to complete road construction projects. These closures are expected to begin this week.
Forest Road 44 will be closed between Forest Road 179 (Elklick Run Road) and Forest Road 35 (Snorting Lick Road) to replace a culvert over Mike’s Run. This work is expected to take up to four weeks during which time no motor vehicle through-traffic will be allowed. Elklick Run Road (Forest Road 179) to Middle Mountain Road (County Route 10) to Snorting Lick Road (FR 35) will be open for public travel and makes a good detour around this closure.
Bear Run Road (Forest Road 223) is closed from State Route 39/55 to the intersection with Greenbrier County Route 39/4 and Pocahontas County Route 29/4. This project will replace flood-damaged culverts with a bridge. The work is expected to take two months during which time no motor vehicle through-traffic will be allowed. No detours or bypasses are available.