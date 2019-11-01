A man who wore a monkey mask and robbed City National Bank on Oct. 21 before escaping on a bicycle was arrested Friday afternoon, Beckley Police Department Lt. Dave Allard reported.
Brian Ruffian, 34, of Beckley, had been at-large since leaving the bank around 10:18 a.m. on Oct. 21 with $6,078 in stolen cash. He was arrested in Huntington around 11:35 a.m. on Friday on a charge of bank robbery and arraigned in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Allard said.
Ruffian had allegedly walked into the N. Kanawha Street branch of City National dressed in a hoodie and a monkey mask. Police charge that he slipped a note to a bank cashier, quietly grabbed the money and jumped onto a bicycle outside of the bank.
Police immediately launched a search for him and discovered the mask, bicycle and clothing items abandoned around the vicinity of the bank.