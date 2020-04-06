Yellen hopes for "V"-shaped recovery but braces for worse impact

AP PhotoFILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014, file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen speaks with staff during a visit to the office of CONNECT, a coalition of local organizations that provides employment services in Chelsea, Mass. Yellen said Friday, Oct. 17, 2014, that the last several decades have seen the most sustained rise in income inequality in a century. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)