The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce our 100 Year Anniversary Gala on May 1 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. You are invited to join us as we commemorate 100 years of service by recognizing local business leaders for their community service, impact and longevity.
During this important evening, we will invite our guests to share in the rich history of our Raleigh County business community by honoring the Chamber’s top ten longest-standing members, honoring a Volunteer of the Year for helping to make our community better, recognizing a Small Business of The Year for their contribution to our area, and looking to the future as we recognize an Outstanding Young Leader Under 40. The 29th recipient of our prestigious Community Leadership Award will be announced at the conclusion of our ceremony. Just like our beautiful mountains, our people are one of our greatest assets and we are so pleased to make our 100 Year celebration all about our strong community of leaders.
Of course, every good celebration needs a theme. Our Gala will be themed around the Kentucky Derby since it falls on the Friday before the Run for The Roses. The Raleigh County Convention Center will be transformed to create an atmosphere of hobnobbing at an exclusive party in Churchill Downs. Our 6 p.m. social hour will be filled with musical entertainment as we all enjoy southern hors d’oeuvres and mingle with our fellow business colleagues. New this year will be an upscale dinner with buffet stations allowing each attendee to choose exactly the items they want. The main course will include southern style cuisine including fresh roasted vegetables and carving stations of beef and pork. Dessert will feature Kentucky Derby Pie and other Southern-inspired sweet treats. After our delicious meal and program are complete, everyone will be encouraged to dance the night away.
Guests are encouraged to dress in their finest, frilliest attire and have a great time. We want all the ladies to let their inner Southern belle out to play! And for the men, there are so many ways to dress up that there’s no excuse not to have fun with it!
We’ve even called on our Chamber committees to participate in the fun of our theme! Our beautification committee, Raleigh County Make it Shine, will be judging and awarding two “You Really Clean Up Good” prizes for both the spiffiest suit and frilliest dress. Our education committee and Leadership Beckley alum will be judging and awarding “Lead From The Top” prizes for the top three best hats. Our governmental affairs committee will be judging and awarding a “Dress To Impress” prize to the most originally dressed couple.
A 100 Year Anniversary Gala of this caliber is made possible by our generous sponsors. We extend our sincere thanks to our main sponsor, Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital. We also thank WVU Tech Beckley for providing our evening’s entertainment and Little General for sponsoring the social hour.
To purchase tickets, please call the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce at 304-252-7328 or email us at chamber@brccc.com. A horse gallops with his lungs, preserves with his heart and wins with his character. See ya at the Derby!
— Michelle Rotellini is president/CEO of the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.