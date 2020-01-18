WVU Tech’s adventure recreation management program recently received recognition from Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine as the “Best Outdoor Recreation Program” in the region, and those involved in the program hope this is an opportunity to further its growth.
With folks taking on more whitewater rafting, rock climbing, and mountain biking than ever before, T. Grant Lewis, director and instructor of WVU Tech’s adventure recreation management program, works with students so they can graduate with a four-year degree in the field, in hopes of building the industry up even more.
Although the curriculum is hands-on and time in class is often spent outdoors, Lewis said a small portion of the program is spent in the classroom setting, where students have to learn the logistics, law, human resources, grant writing, and business management aspect of the program.
The program focuses on adventures like hiking, biking, skiing, paddle sports and everything in between. Students in the program will also become certified as an instructor or guide in one of the program’s four activity pillars — rock climbing, whitewater rafting and paddling, mountain biking and aerial and challenge courses.
Courses prepare students to earn their certifications from accredited sources, like the American Canoe Association and the American Mountain Guides Association, WVU Tech officials said.
Lewis said the program, which was fully developed toward the end of 2018, currently serves around 12 to 15 students, and roughly around six students are minoring in the program. The program is designed so when students graduate they will be completely prepared to enter the field of adventure, Lewis added.
Those who graduate from the program will be eligible to work in several different industries and organizations, including adventure recreation companies, such as whitewater rafting and skiing, college and university recreation programs, K-12 programs, the adventure travel industry, municipal parks and recreation services, and state or national parks.
“This isn’t a theoretical degree. It can’t be,” Lewis said. “Our expectation is that when students graduate, they’ve done the work, they’ve been in contact with professionals and they’re ready to go.”
Lewis said he wants graduates of the program to be able to back up what they say they can do.
“They’ll be able to know what they’re looking for in terms of resources and staff to successfully run a program,” he said.
Lewis and Dave Bernier, another instructor in the adventure recreation management program, are often out working with the students in the program, and Lewis said they use a different type of approach aside from what other programs do.
“There are a couple different philosophies when it comes to field experience. Some programs require certifications in a bunch of different areas. And, of course, that makes a graduate more marketable. But taking that approach doesn’t always lead to a solid foundation in each of those areas,” Lewis said. “Our standpoint is we want you to be an instructor in one discipline because that means you’re really spending the time crafting a skill set.”
Lewis added the required experience hours are something students will do outside of their classwork, which will set them up with real field experience leading others.
Tourism and adventure recreation is booming, especially in Fayette County, Lewis said, bringing not only West Virginians into the program, but also students from out of state.
There is so much to pique the interest of adventure-seekers, he said.
“There are incredible resources available here. When people think about outdoor recreation, locations that come to mind are Asheville, N.C., Chattanooga, Tenn., Boulder, Colo., and Boise, Idaho,” Lewis said. “They’re great places, but the concentration of what we have here is just immense. Within an hour drive of Beckley you have access to over 800 miles of whitewater. You have access to more than 1,500 climbing sites, and some would put that at 3,000. It really is world-class.
“We have world-class athletes who come here to train. We have four seasons, and this is one of the places in the country where you can do outdoor recreation activities 365 days a year.”
While students in the program have access to all of those resources, they’re also not far from city centers either.
“If you need some time in a big city, pick one. We have Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh and Columbus just a short drive away,” he said.
Lewis said he was thankful for those who nominated WVU Tech’s program and voted for it to win.
“We’re really excited, and we’re excited over the publicity of it,” he said. “We really hope this boosts the growth in the program, and we’re excited for what is to come.”
