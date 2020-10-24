Dr. Yogendra Panta, a mechanical engineering professor at WVU Tech, was recently awarded a faculty grant from the prestigious Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. The program sends American scholars and professionals across the globe where they lecture or conduct research in their academic fields.
“I am greatly honored to receive the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program Award from The U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship,” Panta said. “It will be such a great privilege to represent WVU Tech in my abroad scholarship mission.”
The grant will allow Panta to return to his native Nepal, where he will work at the Tribhuvan University-Institute of Engineering’s Pulchowk Campus in Lalitpur. There, he plans to explore and exchange methodologies for teaching, mentoring and research in engineering.
“Our collaboration will concentrate on capacity development in teaching and research, with a focus on implementation of effective teaching techniques and tools and their impacts on the teaching and learning process,” he said.
Though he received the award in March and originally planned to spend the fall in Nepal, Covid-19 pushed his work back to May 2021.
While there, he said, he will work with faculty members and present workshops through which he will share techniques and best practices in engineering education.
He said he believes the experience will allow him to not only share his experience but also to learn.
“This opportunity will give me a greater understanding and experience of Nepalese engineering education and progressing culture that is valuable to share with WVU Tech students and colleagues, thus broadening the impact of this project,” he said. “I am optimistic that this holistic approach will make me a more responsible professor to my students and colleague to my peers.”
Panta, who has taught for nearly 20 years in both Nepal and the United States, also has practical experience working on everything from wind turbines on the WVU Tech campus to jet engine projects at the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.
And though he had hoped that his time in Nepal would be well under way by this point, he said he looks forward to the experience when the time arrives.
“It is very exciting and emotionally connecting for me to go back to Nepal for this special mission,” he said. “It is always a pleasure and a gratification to give back to a community that gave me a lot. I feel fortunate to contribute back to my birth country where I was educated until my bachelor’s. I look forward to sharing and learning greatly from commonalities and from the challenges in Nepal and the United States, especially the state of West Virginia.”