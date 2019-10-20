WVU engineers use robots to improve mine safety

WVU Photo/Paige NesbitResearchers from the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources are developing an autonomous robotic system to monitor the structural integrity and safety of underground mines. Pictured are Yu Gu and Jason Gross, of the Statler College; Barry Fink and Richard Rohrssen, of Laurel Aggregates; and Berk Tulu and Guilherme Pereira, of the Statler College.