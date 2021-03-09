WVU energy expert to speak before Senate committee hearing on electricity, climate change and economic growth

James Wood, director of the Energy Institute at West Virginia University, will offer testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works Wednesday (March 10) at 10 a.m.
Wood was invited by West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, ranking Republican on the committee, to present at the hearing, “Building Back Better: Addressing Climate Change in the Electricity Sector and Fostering Economic Growth.”
“It’s always an honor to represent WVU and West Virginia when asked to testify and before a congressional committee. Coming from an energy state like West Virginia, WVU has decades of energy research and faculty expertise to reference and offer to the committee,” Wood said.
“At the Energy Institute, we are conducting ground-breaking research in rare earth elements and critical mineral recovery from acid mine drainage that are necessary in battery storage for renewable energy.
“In conjunction with NETL, we are developing tools and techniques and above-well sensors that detect even small releases of greenhouse gasses during drilling or operation of shale wells,” Wood said.
The Energy Institute is also conducting research on renewable geothermal sources in the region, and innovative fiber optics and micro-seismic sensors and improved data collection in the Marcellus and Utica shales.
Additional testimony will be given by Frank Rusco, director, Natural Resources and Environment-Energy Issues, Government Accountability Office; Eric Garcetti, mayor, City of Los Angeles, Ca.; Ben Fowke, chairman and chief executive officer, Xcel Energy; Sandra Snyder, vice president, Environment, Interstate Natural Gas Association of America.
Live streaming video of the hearing will be provided on the EPW website, Twitter, and YouTube.