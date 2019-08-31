WVU Banking Summit set for Sept. 5

The West Virginia University Banking Summit, cohosted by the Chamber College’s Center for Financial Literacy and Education and the WVU College of Law, will be Thursday, Sept. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m.
The summit, which will be at the Erickson Alumni Center, 1 Alumni Drive, Morgantown, will provide banking professionals in the state an opportunity to discuss the current trajectory of the West Virginia banking industry, the release said.
The summit will be focused on a panel discussion addressing current banking trends and key issues facing the industry.
“Our goal with the summit is to bring together banking professionals and regulators from across the state to discuss current trends in banking, the future of banking in West Virginia, and how West Virginia University can serve as a partner to ensure a pipeline of highly qualified individuals with a passion for banking,” Naomi Boyd, director of the Center for Financial Literacy and Education, said in the release.
Allen Berger, a professor in banking and finance at the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, will be the keynote speaker.
Professionals will have the opportunity to network with Chambers College faculty members and top students at a reception following the event.
For more information, contact Amanda Hall at 304-293-7885.
