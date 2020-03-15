WVSOM alumnus Dino Beckett, D.O., recognized in inaugural Health Care Hall of Fame

lewisburg — Christopher “Dino” Beckett, D.O., can add hall of famer to his ever-growing list of accomplishments.
The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) alumnus and nine other health care professionals were inducted into West Virginia Executive magazine’s first-ever Health Care Hall of Fame. The 2020 recipients were recognized at an awards program on March 3 at the Culture Center in Charleston.
According to the magazine, staff sought nominations for individuals who have had a specific impact on health care in West Virginia, whether that meant starting a unique business to meet a high-demand need, developing medical devices to improve treatment, acting as a trailblazer in the industry, leading efforts to treat underserved populations or finding unique ways to address the state’s health issues.
“It’s quite an honor and obviously very humbling to be included in the hall of fame. Just to be considered along with some pretty impressive physicians in the state is an incredible honor,” the Class of 2000 graduate said.
Beckett has practiced family medicine in southern West Virginia for about 17 years. After returning to his hometown of Williamson, W.Va., upon completing his residency, he opened a family practice and offered a monthly free clinic for patients who had little or no insurance. This led to the transition of his practice to a federally qualified health center called the Williamson Health and Wellness Center, where he is the chief executive officer and medical director. His work for his community eventually led to a farmer’s market, community garden and mobile produce truck.
Although Beckett didn’t always know which specialty of medicine he wanted to practice, he knew he wanted to serve a rural community.
“I kind of always knew that I would end up back in my hometown shortly after I started medical school. I knew I wanted to return to a rural community, and being from a small town it worked out really well. I grew up around some incredible people who helped me along the way — whether it was teachers, coaches or business leaders, there was a lot of influence on my life. To have the privilege to go back and take care of some of the finest people in the world, much less the state of West Virginia, is a very big honor to me,” Beckett said of being a doctor in a rural community.
The physician is no stranger to receiving accolades. Beckett has received many awards including the National Rural Health Association’s Rural Health Practitioner of the Year in 2017 and the WVSOM Alumni Association’s Distinguished Alumni of the Year in 2018. The alumni award recognizes graduates who have demonstrated outstanding personal and professional achievements.
Beckett said being recognized for the wellness center’s work by organizations throughout the state is gratifying in serving the needs of West Virginians.
“It’s all about going into communities and working with community leaders to provide quality health care for a well-deserved group of people,” he said. “Anything we can do to shine a light on the work that we do as a clinic and how the residents of Mingo County are benefiting from it makes me happy.”
Each award recipient’s story can be found in the Winter 2020 edition of West Virginia Executive.
“We thought it was important to focus on these amazing people and what they have brought to the health care industry in West Virginia because while the state does have its challenges, it is also home to these smart and innovative winners who are changing the landscape of the Mountain State and the health of her residents,” wrote Kensie Hamilton Fauber, West Virginia Executive publisher.