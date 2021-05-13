West Virginia-American Water Company is seeking a rate increase for water service for about 167,000 customers in 19 counties, including Fayette, Mercer, Raleigh and Summers.
According to a press release from Jackson Kelly PLLC, the increase will directly or indirectly affect customers of public service districts, regional development authorities, municipalities or other governmental subdivisions that, upon approval of the state Public Service Commission, are charged water rates in whole or part based on WVAW’s rates. Those include Lashmeet PSD, Jumping Branch/Nimitz PSD, New Haven PSD and Oakvale Road PSD.
Proposed increased rates will go into effect on Feb. 25, 2022, if approved by the PSC.
The increase will result in $40,486,124 in additional annual revenue if approved. The overall average increase would be 26.1 percent.
In West Virginia (except for Cumberland), average residential water usage per month (3,100 gallons) currently costs $53.75, while the rate will raise 27.55 percent ($14.81 monthly) to $68.56, if the proposal receives full PSC go-ahead.
Overall, all customers — residential, commercial, industrial, sale for resale and other public authority — face approximate monthly increases of 27.5 percent.
l l l
WVAW is also asking for a rate increase for wastewater service for about 1,100 customers in Fayette County, according to Jackson Kelly.
The company expects to raise $340,289 annually in additional revenues if the increase, which would go into effect Feb. 25, 2022, is approved after a review by the state Public Service Commission. The overall increase in revenues would come out to about 31 percent.
For residential sewer customers with a minimum bill of 2,500 gallons, current monthly rates are $46.26, and the proposed rate increase will boost that to $61.38, a difference of $15.12 (32.68 percent). For the average residential usage of 3,000 gallons, rates would rise from $54.14 to $71.84 monthly, a differential of $17.70 (a 32.69 percent increase).
Commercial customers and those from other public authorities also face nearly 33 percent monthly rate hikes.
A copy of the rate increase proposals is available at, among other locations, WVAW’s Charleston or Princeton offices.
l l l
Anyone who wants to intervene and act as a party in the water rate increase or the sewer rate increase should file on or before July 29, 2021 a petition to intervene complying with PSC rules on intervention, unless modified by a PSC order. Those wanting to protest should file a written protest as soon as possible, although protests will be accepted through the pendency of the proceedings. Written protests should briefly state a reason for the protest. All protests and petitions to intervene should state the case name and number and be addressed to: Connie Graley, Executive Secretary, Public Service Commission of West Virginia, PO Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323.
A copy of the tariffs is also available for public inspection at the PSC office at 201 Brooks Street, Charleston, WV 25301.