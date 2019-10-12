charleston — West Virginia is holding one-stop career events for potential correctional officers and staff, offering guaranteed pay raises and clear paths for advancing up the ranks.
Three events are set between Oct. 15 and Nov. 7. They are designed to allow recruits to sign up on the spot. Minimum qualifications include a high school diploma, a valid driver’s license and passage of a physical agility test and a drug screening.
Starting salary for correctional officers is $28,664 and will rise to $30,664 on July 1, 2020. Officers who complete one year of employment are guaranteed a promotion and a 7 percent pay hike, bringing their annual salaries to $32,810. Pay increases, to $35,106, after one year in that promoted position and the officer advances farther up the ranks. The benefits package for starting officers is around $13,776. It includes comprehensive indemnity health insurance, term life insurance, and a benefit pension plan.
Positions are available throughout the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation system, which includes West Virginia’s prisons, regional jails and juvenile facilities. Although each event is tailored for the facilities in its region, job fair attendees can seek employment throughout the system.
A local, upcoming one-stop career event is set for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Summersville Workforce West Virginia office, 830 Northside Drive