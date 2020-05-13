More than 16,000 workers in West Virginia who filed for unemployment under the newly-created Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program have received their first payments from WorkForce West Virginia.
WorkForce acting Commissioner Scott Adkins said the funds were transferred late Monday night and early Tuesday morning into bank accounts by direct deposits or onto cards if that’s the option the claimant chose.
Adkins said the benefits totaled more than $70 million including $18 million in PUA minimum payments ($158 weekly) and $51.6 million in the $600-a-week payments through the CARES Act.
More than 18,000 workers have signed up for PUA. It’s workers who usually don’t qualify for unemployment like self-contractors and freelancers but are now eligible for the new program created because of the pandemic. Adkins said about 2,000 claimants still haven’t received their initial payments. MetroNews