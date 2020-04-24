charleston — WorkForce West Virginia has cleared its backlog of claims for unemployment benefits, the agency announced on Thursday.
By midnight on Wednesday, WorkForce staff had worked through the agency’s backlog of claims that didn’t have any issues flagged by the system. The agency has received more than 140,000 claims for regular unemployment benefits since March 1.
“There are still some claims we need to manually work through because the claimant listed an incorrect business name, address or personal information,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner for WorkForce West Virginia. “But we’re calling these people so we can clean their claim up and get them the help they need.”
The agency also announced that it has distributed nearly $106 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC), which provides workers receiving regular benefits an extra $600 each week.
The fastest way to file for unemployment benefits is online at www.workforcewv.org. A step-by-step guide to filing an initial claim may be found by going to Unemployment section of WorkForce’s website and then clicking the Claimants tab. Those who do not have internet access, have a disability requiring assistive technology or need further assistance should call 1-800-252-JOBS.
It is important to file a new claim immediately after employment ends. To continue receiving benefits, claimants also need to certify their claim for the previous week of unemployment each Sunday after 12:01 p.m.
— The Register-Herald