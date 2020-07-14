Workers who have exhausted their regular state unemployment and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits may now apply for Extended Benefits, WorkForce West Virginia announced Monday.
West Virginia’s most recent insured unemployment rate passed five percent and exceeds 120 percent of the corresponding average rate in the prior two years, which requires the state to enter a 13-week extended benefit period.
Extended benefits offer up to an additional 13 weeks of benefits to workers who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits and 13 weeks of PEUC assistance.
Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia, said written notifications are being issued to people who are eligible to apply for the benefits.
Claimants who have exhausted their PEUC benefits by Sunday, July 5, do not need to wait on notification from WorkForce West Virginia to file for extended benefits. To apply, claimants should visit uc.workforcewv.org and click on the “Apply for Extended Benefits” button.
Under the program, claimants will receive the same weekly benefit amount they got from regular unemployment compensation.
WorkForce West Virginia is also reminding all claimants that the additional $600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation is scheduled to end July 25.
For more information about unemployment benefits, including federal pandemic relief programs provided by the CARES Act, visit www.workforcewv.org.
— The Register-Herald