While colder conditions and falling flurries are typically met with grunts and groans, in southern West Virginia it’s cause for celebration as it signals the start of ski season.
As in this weekend.
With seasonal temperatures ideal for snowmaking, combined with the natural snow the area has received, Tom Wagner, executive vice president of Winterplace Ski Resort, said he is expecting a great opening weekend starting Saturday at the resort.
For those headed to the slopes, Wagner advises that it will not be business as usual due to many of the new guidelines put in place as a result of the coronavirus.
“Due to Covid-19, we are going to be participating, as are resorts around the country, with a ‘Ski Well, Be Well’ plan,” he said.
This means screening guests as they arrive, additional cleaning, enforcing social distancing practices and requiring face masks in certain areas of the resort.
“Inside the resort and around the resort it’s going to be a little different but out of the hill though you’re still going to have a great skiing experience,” Wagner said. “We do feel like there is no better place to socially or physically distance with your friends than out on a ski hill because you’ve got a lot of space and you’re in the outdoors.”
Wagner said Winterplace along with resorts across the country and world have been working on added safety guidelines since closing for the season in March.
“One of the nice things about the ski industry, when just about every ski resort in the country was forced to close last march, shortly after that we started weekly if not twice a week Zoom calls with an organization that we belong to called the National Ski Areas Association, which is comprised of over 400 ski areas in membership across the country,” Wagner said.
Wagner said they worked together to determine the best ways to operate in the new Covid-19 era.
He said they were even able to learn from resorts in Australia and New Zealand that were open during the summertime as it was wintertime in their part of the world.
One of the biggest changes, in accordance with guidelines set at the federal, state and local level, is that face masks will be required when in all indoors spaces as well as outdoors where physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as in the area immediately surrounding the lodge and while waiting in line for the lifts.
Limits will also be placed on the number of people allowed to ride the ski lifts in order to maintain social distancing.
Seating capacity in the main resort lodge has also been reduced by half and guests are also being asked not to linger in the lodge.
“It will be a little bit of a step back in time where we’re going to encourage tailgating in the parking lot and using your own vehicle as your personal ski lodge,” Wagner said.
He added that they are also suggesting that people purchase tickets online in order to cut down on contact.
Wagner said they have also set up a prescreening area at the entrance to ensure no one has Covid symptoms or comes in contact with anyone who has tested positive. Temperature checks are not part of the screening process as of now but could be added later, Wagner said.
“Skiing is a social sport where you’ve got the skiers responsibility code that everyone already has to adhere to when they come to a ski area and we view this as just a little bit of an extension of that simply to make sure that we can all enjoy a great time on the slopes,” he said.
As in the summer when residents flocked to the trails and outdoors to escape their homes in the midst of the Covid quarantine, Wagner said they are aware that many may choose the slopes as an escape from their homes during this time, which could make social distancing difficult.
“That’s definitely something that I think everyone is always concerned about,” he said. “We’ll be watching that closely and that’s why we’re encouraging folks to prepurchase their tickets online so that we can ensure access to the slopes. If we do see that our sale velocities are getting toward those upper limits, we’ll close them off for that day so we can try and control and eliminate those situations as much as possible.”
Wagner said they do have a maximum capacity number in mind but some of that will also depend on the weather.
Even with the added safety measures, Wagner said he is excited about the start of the season and is glad to be able to offer this outlet for locals as well as those in surrounding states.
“I’ve always said for years that there’s no better place in the wintertime to be than out on the ski slopes with some friends,” he said. “It allows you the opportunity to get out and get outdoors and enjoy the beauty of the winter environment we have here in southern West Virginia.”
For more information regarding the resort’s new Covid-19 policies, go to winterplace.com and click on the Covid-19 or FAQ’S (Frequently Asked Questions) tab. Advanced tickets are also available at this site.
Winterplace will be open seven days a week through mid-March, weather permitting. Night skiing and snowtubing will be open at a later date.
The resort is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Winterplace offers 27 trails, 10 lifts, a terrain park and West Virginia’s largest snowtubing park with super carpet lifts, a full-service resort center and a 10,000-square-foot mid-mountain facility.