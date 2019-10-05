During the winter months, the chairlifts at Winterplace Ski Resort are in constant motion, transporting visitors to various mountaintops so they can make their way back down the powdery slopes by way of skis.
But ahead of the first snowfall and before the snow machines come out, Winterplace is once again inviting guests to enjoy that same ride — with an autumn view instead — as part of its Scenic Chairlift weekends.
According to Winterplace Digital Marketing Coordinator Morgan Culver, the rides, which are offered from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 20, allow visitors an opportunity to take in the scenic beauty of a West Virginia fall, experiencing a view that is vastly different from what guests see during the ski season.
“It’s still a little green (right now), but we’re getting some leaves changing,” Culver said. “I would say within the next few weeks we’ll have some really pretty colors.”
The lift takes visitors to the top of Wood’s Run, an intermediate slope, where they will have the option of riding or hiking back down 700 yards to the base of the mountain.
Guests are also encouraged to bring in their used ski equipment, as the Special Olympics will receive 10 percent of the proceeds from a special ski swap and sale.
In addition to the rides, on Oct. 19, Winterplace will host a fundraiser for the family of Waylon Charles Scott, an 11-month-old who has been diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and has already undergone three open-heart surgeries.
That event will include a mountain poker run for adults, pumpkin painting for kids, food, live music, a raffle, silent auction and beer from Weathered Ground Brewery.
Culver said Scott’s family is active in the ski community, which is one of the reasons for the fundraiser.
“We would love to see the local community come out and support this family,” Culver said. “That’s kind of what a community is. It helps out locals that need help. We love to give back.”
Scenic Chairlift rides are $5 for children and $10 for adults. Children must be at least 38 inches tall to ride. Concessions are available at the Mountain House.
Culver said the weekends offer a fun, fall outdoor option for individuals and families and encourages people to visit.
“We definitely want everyone to come out and take a scenic chairlift ride up the mountain,” she said. “The leaves are changing. Let’s enjoy the beautiful weather and this beautiful state.”
