The recently released monthly state data from Workforce WV shows West Virginia is at its highest level of employment in July since 2008.
The release said total employment for July 2019 in West Virginia climbed to 756,400, representing an increase of 27,300 since employment hit its lowest levels in 2015.
"Later this month, members of the West Virginia Chamber will gather for the 2019 Annual Meeting and Business Summit, where this year's theme is 'Celebrating Success,'" West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts said in the release.
"With West Virginia recently being ranked 1st in both GDP Growth and Personal Income Growth, and with continued increases in unemployment, our members are as optimistic as ever about the state's future."
According to Workforce WV, total employment in West Virginia increased 14,400 from July 2018 to July 2019. Some of the highlights by sector are as follows:
• Total Employment is 756,400 - net gain of 14,400
• Private Sector Employment is 586,600 - net gain of 9,600
• Mining & Logging is at 22,900 - a loss of 300
• Manufacturing is at 47,800 - a gain of 1,100
• Construction is at 47,900 - a gain of 5,000
• Educational & Health Services is at 131,100 - a gain of 2,700
• Retail Trade is at 80,900 - a loss of 2,100
"What is becoming more apparent from these reports is that the job growth we are seeing is being spread out over more industrial sectors," Roberts said. "This is a welcome development as it indicates that our economy is diversifying, which will help soften the blow in future times of economic turbulence.
"There are still challenges we face and much work remains, but West Virginia is clearly headed in the right direction. Our Legislature has made job creation and economic development a priority and we are witnessing the results first hand. Now is the time to begin moving from 'good' to 'great.'"
— Email: wholdren@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @WendyHoldren