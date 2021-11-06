WVSOM playing major role at virtual conference
Six administrators and staff members of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) will speak at the Small Communities, Big Solutions Conference, an event showcasing successful projects and those who are bringing change to West Virginia. The virtual conference will take place Nov. 15-18.
Small Communities, Big Solutions is hosted annually by the Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia, the West Virginia Community Development Hub and Coalfield Development. The Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia is a consortium of 10 public higher education institutions in the state’s southern region, including WVSOM, focused on fostering an environment for economic growth.
WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., praised the event for its role in examining ways to improve the lives of West Virginians.
Each day of the four-day conference is devoted to a different theme. West Virginia’s economy is the subject of the conference’s first day; health care in the state will be the Nov. 16 highlight; education will be the focus on Nov. 17; and West Virginia’s communities will be the Nov. 18 emphasis.
● ● ●
United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) (United) recently reported earnings for the third quarter of $92.2 million compared to earnings of $103.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. Earnings for the first nine months of 2021 were $293.9 million compared to earnings of $196.7 million for the first nine months of 2020.
Third quarter 2021 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.33 percent, 8.23 percent and 14.03 percent, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.56 percent, 9.68 percent and 16.94 percent, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020.
United previously announced that it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Community Bankers Trust Corporation. Under the merger agreement, United will acquire 100 percent of the outstanding shares of Community Bankers Trust in exchange for common shares of United. The combined organization will be approximately $29 billion in assets with nearly 250 locations.
As a result of the acquisition of Carolina Financial Corporation (“Carolina Financial”) on May 1, 2020, the first nine months of 2021 reflected higher average balances, income, and expense as compared to the first nine months of 2020.
● ● ●
As part of its commitment to promote and advance diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice, the Environmental and Energy Study Institute (EESI) is announcing a new scholarship for Future Climate Leaders. EESI will award up to $5,000 each academic year to an undergraduate student pursuing studies relevant to environmental, clean energy, and climate policy at a historically Black college or university (HBCU) in the mid-Atlantic or southern region – including sophomores and juniors enrolled full-time in a West Virginia HBCU.