Week 5 phase of Gov. Jim Justice’s phased-in approach to reopening the economy began Tuesday, with the following businesses – provided that all safety guidelines are being properly followed – allowed to open: State Park cabins and lodges (in-state residents only); bars (indoor bars restricted to 50 percent capacity and outdoor bars; museums and visitor centers; zoos.
Businesses included in each phase of this reopening plan are not required to resume operations on any specific date. This plan provides the option for reopening, not a requirement.
The next round of reopenings is scheduled for Saturday, May 30. Businesses permitted to resume operations are: spas and massage businesses; limited video lottery retailers; swimming pools; bowler alleys, pool halls, roller rinks, and other places with indoor amusement.
On Monday, June 1, movie theaters and casinos will be allowed to reopen.