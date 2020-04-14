CHARLESTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) West Virginia District Office and the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC) have announced scheduled additional webinars to inform West Virginia’s small business owners about SBA disaster relief funding programs and to provide new information on the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.
To accommodate the high volume of questions, the SBA and WV SBDC will hold the training sessions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day from Tuesday, April 7 to Friday, April 10.
Thousands of West Virginia small businesses have attended the electronic trainings since the sessions began on March 23. The trainings cover SBA disaster relief programs, specifically the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance, and Paycheck Protection Program. The sessions also include an interactive question and answer session and encourage West Virginia small business owners to reach out to their local WV SBDC business coaches for assistance with confidential, one-on-one assistance in applying for financing, survival strategy, financial management, and marketing your business. The training is free, and no registration is required.
To access the training, visit https://www.sba.gov/offices/district/wv/clarksburg/resources/west-virginia-small-business-training-opportunities.
The SBA and SBDC urge small business to attend the training before calling the offices.
— U.S. Small Business Administration