The second Weathered Ground 5k/10k Trail Run will be held Saturday, June 19, at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley, according to a press release from Jay Rist, CEO of the Beckley YMCA.
Pre-registration, which is recommended, is underway now through June 14. Day of race registration will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Holcomb Building with the run following at 10:30 a.m.
The course begins inside the sports complex and then veers off onto the scenic trail system developed as part of a collaboration between Beaver Coal Company, the City of Beckley, Pinecrest Authority and the YMCA with master trail creator Gary Moorefield bringing the vision to life.
Both 5k and 10k courses were designed by WWHS Coach George Barbera, who will also provide the timing services for the event.
Trophies will go to the top three male and female finishers in both races, medals will be given to all 10k finishers and commemorative event t-shirts will go to all participants while supplies last.
The run is made possible by Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge.
Registration forms can be found by visiting: https://www.ymcaswv.com/event/2nd-annual-weathered-ground-5k10k-trail-runor stopping by the Y at 121 East Main Street in Beckley.