charleston — Charles Wood of Summersville, is one of thousands of veterans who has found a home with Walmart since the company introduced the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment (VWHC) in 2013, setting its goal of hiring 250,000 new veteran associates by 2020.
“I served in the Marines for five years and learned the value of loyalty and having a hard work ethic. When I returned home, I went to work in the coal mines. The work was unreliable and eventually disappeared. I did my research, talked to a lot of folks, and believed I could do well at Walmart,” said Charles Wood, Asset Protection Associate at the Summersville Walmart.
“With a family, I needed job security. I started out as a part-time associate stocking shelves and was hired on full-time within three months. And now, in less than three years, I am hopeful to soon move into a management role. I appreciate that Walmart recognizes and rewards their employees for their hard work and loyalty. They have invested in me, my training, and my future. I made the right choice coming to work for Walmart.”
Walmart said it achieved the goal with more than 265,000 veteran associate hires, including more than 2,300 in West Virginia.