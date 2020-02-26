Walmart representatives from markets across West Virginia will gather at the Charleston Family YMCA Thursday at 10 a.m. to present grants totaling $35,000 on behalf of the Walmart Foundation to four West Virginia YMCA branches.
The Charleston Family YMCA, the YMCA of Huntington, the YMCA of Wheeling and the Southern West Virginia YMCA will each receive grants to support local youth development and educational programming in the communities they serve.
Walmart and the Walmart Foundation look to support organizations that address the needs of the communities they serve and make a significant social impact within Walmart’s core areas of giving, hunger relief and healthy eating, sustainability, women’s economic empowerment, workforce development and education.
Grants will support various youth development programs offered by local YMCA branches
Included from this region were:
l Jay Rist, CEO, YMCA of Southern West Virginia
l Ed Skaggs, Manager, Beckley Walmart