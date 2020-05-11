W.Va. restaurants can open May 21 with restrictions

Beginning May 21, restaurants across West Virginia will be able to open their doors and offer indoor dining – but must restrict seating to 50 percent of their capacity and follow other guidelines as spelled out in new rules issued by Gov. Jim Justice on Monday.
Bars, however, will remain closed.
In his daily press briefing Monday at the state capitol, Justice announced details of the next phase of his plan to reopen the state’s economy.
Beginning Monday, May 21 – and barring any unexpected spikes in the state’s comparatively low positive test rates for COVID-19 – the next phase of the governor’s plan also allows large special retail stores to open along with state-operated campgrounds, but only for in-state residents.
Justice is also lifting his previous executive order requiring out-of-state residents visiting West Virginia for an extended period to quarantine for 14 days.
He said cabins and lodges operated by West Virginia State Parks will reopen to state residents Tuesday, May 26, the day after Memorial Day.
Justice has given the go-ahead for guided fishing trips with two anglers and one guide to be allowed beginning Friday, May 15. He is also allowing the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System to open back up and outdoor recreational rentals for kayaks, bicycles, boats, rafts, canoes, ATVs and similar equipment, and outdoor motorsport and power sport racing with no spectators.
The governor says he is also considering allowing the resumption of outdoor youth sports like softball and baseball – and perhaps soccer – for June 8. For now, basketball and football are still prohibited.
Other restrictions on restaurants opening up are:
• Restaurants must ensure that there is at least six feet from seating to seating – indoors and outdoors.
• Party sizes must be limited to no more than six people.
• Customers must not be allowed to congregate in waiting areas.
• Contact between waiters and guests must be limited.
• Restaurants can offer dining only – no live music – and all restaurant-associated playgrounds shall remain closed.
• Where practical, restaurants must use a call-ahead reservation system.
• The use of nontouch or disposable paper menus is being strongly encouraged.
• Also being encouraged is the use of disposable containers and utensils.
• Drinks should be served in cans, bottles or disposable cups.
• Restaurants cannot offer self-serve salad bars or buffets in indoor or outdoor dining areas.
