According to CNBC’s annual “Top States for Business Rankings” released this week, West Virginia saw improvement over the previous year, rising from 48th to 45th in the rankings.
“The positive movement for West Virginia in these rankings is another indicator that policy changes implemented in the state are making a difference for West Virginia citizens,” West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts said in a release.
“In fact, in 2017 West Virginia ranked 50th, so in two short years, our state has moved up five spots.”
Improvement in several individual categories drove the state’s positive movement in the overall ranking. Roberts noted West Virginia’s ranking for Infrastructure jumped ten spots to No. 35; Cost of Doing Business rose to No. 6; and Economy rose to No. 33.
“Unfortunately, Education slipped one spot to No. 42,” he said. “This has a direct correlation to Workforce, which is currently ranked No. 44, and is further validation that the Legislature made the right move in addressing education reform during the recent special session.”
The state led the nation in personal income growth for the first quarter of 2019, and the most recent data from Workforce West Virginia shows that total employment in May was the highest for that month since 2009.
“I commend policymakers who have maintained a laser-like focus on addressing issues that affect job creation and economic development,” Roberts concluded. “Make no mistake, we still have a lot of work to do, but we’re on the right path.”
Email: wholdren@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @WendyHoldren